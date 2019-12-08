APNS secretary general’s mother laid to rest in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Nazneen Abid Ali, mother of Sarmad Ali, managing director and president revenue of the Jang Group and secretary general of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, was laid to rest at D-8 graveyard here on Saturday.

Soon after the funeral, President Arif Alvi visited the house of Sarmad Ali, condoled with him over his mother’s death and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at the graveyard after Asr prayers. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Kashmir Committee Chairman Fakhar Imam, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders Danyal Aziz, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Sardar Mahtab Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameer Azeem, Kazakhstan ambassador in Pakistan, former information minister and senator Javed Jabbar, former federal minister Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, ex-secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad, Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, known political and social personality Jamal Nasir, Resident Editor Daily Jang Hanif Khalid, Bureau Chief Islamabad Hafiz Tahir Khalil, Editor The News Amir Ghauri, Editor Investigation The News Ansar Abbasi, former president chamber of commerce and industry Zafar Bakhtawari, ex-PIO Ashfaq Gondal, ex-president PFUJ Afzal Butt, PFUJ President Pervez Shaukat, National Press Club’s former president Tariq Chaudhry, Akhbar Farosh Union’s lifetime General Secretary Tika Khan, Nawa-e-Waqt columnist Aslam Khan, Jang Group Director Marketing Syed Amjad Ali, Jang Employees Union President Nasir Chishti, Jang Media Group journalists, marketing staff, prominent political and social personalities, office-bearers and representatives of APNS, CPNE, Newspaper Hawkers attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

Known journalists, Amir Mateem Shams Rizvi, Danyal Gilani, Qayyum Siddiqui, Ashfaq Gondal, Zafar Bukhari, SK Niazi, Jamil Hashmi, Ansar Bhatti, Arif Jeeva, Tasaddaq Ahmad, Irfan Siddiqui, Ijaz Abbasi, Shamshad Mangat, Naveed Mairaj, Farasat Kazmi, Khushnood Ali Khan, Mohsin Mahtab, PIO Tahir Khushnood, Ali Moeen Nawazish, Ayub Nasir and Inayatullah Niazi also attended Janaza.

Nazneen Abid Ali died of cardiac arrest in Islamabad on Friday at the age of 84. She was the wife of the late Syed Abid Ali, former chief executive of the BCCI Foundation and former secretary/DGPR Punjab. Both Abid Ali and Nazneen Abid Ali, or Nazi Aapa as she was called, were well known and active figures in the world of arts and culture. Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Sadequain, Sufi Tabassum, Munnu Bhai, Nagi, Kishwar Naheed, Aslam Gurdaspuri, Chaudhry Anwar Aziz and many other intellectuals were regular visitors at their home. Sadequain used to call her his Akloti Behan. Besides Sarmad Ali, she is survived by two other sons Aized Ali and Syed Ali.

Meanwhile, National Assembly speaker and deputy speakers offered condolences over the sad demise of mother of Sarmad Ali, They termed it a big loss for the bereaved family.

Quaid Millat Jaafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosvi also condoled with Sarmad Ali over his mother’s death.