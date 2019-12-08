One killed, six injured in Lahore compressor blast

LAHORE: A man was killed and six others injured when an explosion took place near a stage set for a Seeratun Nabi conference being held on the Muhammad Ali Road, Township, here on Saturday.

On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Jinnah Hospital. Hafiz Mahmood, 22, son of Khursheed, died in the blast.

The injured were identified as Ahsan, 25, son of Inayatullah, Ghafoor, 20, son of Razzaq, Abu Bakar, 22, son of Shafiq, Muhammad Afaq, 60, son of Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, 30, son of Ibrahim, and Dilshad, 40, son of Shahid. The condition of the injured was critical.

Forensic experts, Bomb Disposal Squad, Rangers, police and officials of other law-enforcing agencies reached the spot. The police sealed the crime scene and the forensic experts collected samples and sent them for detailed analysis. The crime scene was largely disturbed as a large number of people started running here and there to save their lives. The DIG Operations and the SSP Operations also visited the spot.

The CTD police claimed that a compressor exploded during the process of gas refilling in a shop near the conference site, resulting in the death of mechanic Hafiz Mahmood and injuries to six others.