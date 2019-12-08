US Supreme Court could lift stay on federal executions

WASHINGTON: There have been just three federal executions since the death penalty was reinstated by the US government in 1988, the last one 16 years ago.

The Justice Department under President Donald Trump is seeking to resume the use of the death penalty for federal crimes and the next execution could take place as soon as Monday.

Daniel Lewis Lee, an avowed white supremacist, is scheduled to be put to death for the 1996 murder of a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl. The Supreme Court, however, will have to act first and lift a stay on federal executions imposed by lower courts. Attorney General Bill Barr announced in July that the Federal Bureau of Prisons would adopt a new lethal injection protocol, paving the way for the executions of five convicted murderers held at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The executions were set for between December 9 and January 15, 2020 using a lethal dose of the drug pentobarbital. Four of the condemned men sued, challenging the legality of the protocol and lower courts stayed the executions. "The courts have made clear that the government cannot rush executions in order to avoid judicial review of the legality and constitutionality of its new execution procedure," said Shawn Nolan, a lawyer for one of the inmates.