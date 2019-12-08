Civil awards conferred onfour Chinese

BEIJING: Four Chinese dignitaries were conferred upon Pakistan’s civil awards at an investiture ceremony held here, in reorganization of their outstanding services in promoting Sino-Pak socio-economic partnership.

The ceremony was held at the Pakistan Embassy. They were conferred the awards on behalf of the President of Pakistan by ambassador Naghama Hashmi. The event was attended well by the officers of Pakistan Embassy and Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with media representatives.

According to China Economic Net, the awards’ recipients were Mr. Xu Shaoshim, Mr. Wang Xiaotao, Ms. Lin Yi, Mr. Li Xuedong.

Xu Shaoshim was the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of china from 2013 to 2017. He is a great friend of Pakistan. During his leadership of the NDRC, the China-Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC), proceeded rapidly from concept to concrete reality. He was conferred upon Mr. Xu Shaoshi.

Mr. Wang Xiaotao currently heads the newly established International Development Cooperation Agency (IDCA) of China. He has been a strong supporter of Pakistan-China friendship. In his capacity as Vice Chairman of the NDRC, he played a pivotal role in the realization of the CPEC.

Under his guidance and direction, bilateral cooperation on CPEC transcended the planning and implementation stages, delivered direct benefits to the peoples of Pakistan and China. Hilal-i-Quaid-e-Azam was conferred upon Mr. Wang Xiaotao.

Ms. Lin Yi is the Vice President of Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) since 2015 and is in charge of the Asian and African Affairs. Under her guidance, the CPAFFC played a leading role in organizing a series of high-profile celebrations to mark the 65th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2016. Sitara-i-Pakistan was conferred upon Ms. Lin Yi.

Li Xuedong was formerly Director General of the International Cooperation Department of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China. His extraordinary efforts and forthcoming approach have contributed to creating a firm foundation for further development of CPEC and Pakistan-China economic cooperation in the years to come. Tamgha-i-Pakistan was conferred upon Li Xuedong.