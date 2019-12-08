close
AFP
December 8, 2019

Deadly blaze tears through Slovakia block

World

AFP
December 8, 2019

BRATISLAVA: At least seven people died and dozens were injured in a gas explosion that rocked a 12-storey building in eastern Slovakia, police said on Saturday.

Local police chief Jan Golias said one person was still missing after the fire in the town of Presov, 400 kilometres from the capital Bratislava.

About 100 firefighters battled the blaze, which hit the top four or five floors of the building and led to warnings from the fire service that the structure could collapse, local media reported.

The initial explosion was reported at noon on Friday, with last fires being put out by Saturday morning.

"We estimated the number of injured at 40," Alena Krcova, a rescue services spokeswoman said.

