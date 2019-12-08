close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 8, 2019

25 orphan girls wedded forcibly in five years: Afshan

National

 
December 8, 2019

LAHORE: Kashana Welfare Homes’ former superintendent Afshan Lateef has said 25 orphan girls were wedded forcibly in five years.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Saturday, she said nine Kashana girls who were witness to wrongdoings have gone missing. She presented evidence on allegations she has levelled against the Kashana administration.

She said the police broke Kashana doors on November 29 to remove evidence about the Kashana scandal.

She said the IG Prisons harassed and threatened her to change her statement after detaining her for about four hours. She said she wrote to CMIT Chairman Dr Pervez Ahmed and the chief minister for justice, but there was no response.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan