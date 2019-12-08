25 orphan girls wedded forcibly in five years: Afshan

LAHORE: Kashana Welfare Homes’ former superintendent Afshan Lateef has said 25 orphan girls were wedded forcibly in five years.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Saturday, she said nine Kashana girls who were witness to wrongdoings have gone missing. She presented evidence on allegations she has levelled against the Kashana administration.

She said the police broke Kashana doors on November 29 to remove evidence about the Kashana scandal.

She said the IG Prisons harassed and threatened her to change her statement after detaining her for about four hours. She said she wrote to CMIT Chairman Dr Pervez Ahmed and the chief minister for justice, but there was no response.