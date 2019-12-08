ATC to indict Hafiz Saeed, others on 11th

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday fixed December 11 to indict the chief of the banned Jamaatud Dawa (JD), Hafiz Saeed, and other JD leaders accused of terror financing and money laundering.

Officials produced Hafiz Saeed, Deputy JD Chief Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Hafiz Abdul Salam bin Mohammad, Mohammad Yahya Aziz and others before ATC Judge Arshad Hussain.

One co-accused Malik Zafar Iqbal could not be presented before the court. It has been learnt that the said accused was produced before an ATC of Gujranwala. He was not produced before the ATC Lahore where he was to be indicted on Saturday.

Previously, the court after handing over copies of the Challan to the accused had announced that the accused will be indicted on December 7. However, due to absence of Malik Zafar, the court announced December 11 for the indictment.

As per case details, on July 3, the top 13 JD leaders were booked in two dozen cases for alleged terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997. The Counterterrorism Department (CTD), which registered the cases in five cities of Punjab, declared that the JD was financing terrorism from the massive funds collected through non-profit organisations and trusts including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, Muaz Bin Jabal Trust, etc. These non-profit organisations were banned in April as the CTD, during detailed investigations, found that they had links with the JD and its top leadership.

Later, on July 17, Hafiz Saeed was arrested from Gujranwala on charges of terror financing by the Punjab CTD. He was sent to prison on judicial remand after the CTD presented him before a Gujranwala ATC.