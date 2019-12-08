Party of immature politician involved in corruption: Awan

GUJRANWALA/ISLAM-ABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said an immature politician in Sindh, whose party ‘commander in chief’ had been involved in Benami accounts and corruption cases and now facing number of inquiries and investigations, was pointing finger at the PTI government.

“It is in the manifesto of PTI that looters and plunders of the national wealth will not be spared,” she said, adding the PTI was working as per its agenda and succeeding in the mission in lines with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that the development projects being inaugurated by the Bilawal Bhutto could not have been completed if Prime Minister Imran Khan had not released fund. She said that Bilawal Bhutto should thank Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving share under National Finance Commission to ensure provincial development. She advised the Sindh government to launch corruption free development projects in the province.

She said the whole nation was still awaiting the answers of 18 questions put by the government on Shahbaz Sharif’s money laundering.

“The nation wants to know the answers of 18 questions about money laundering committed by Shahbaz Sharif through specially hired cash boys from his Model Town residence and office,” she said while talking to media persons here. She said instead of responding to the money laundering allegations, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesmen were trying to divert public attention by unduly criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government just in the animosity of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The SAPM said the nation wanted to know that how Shahbaz Sharif managed to transport abroad the cash bags from the Model Town Residence and Office, which was later received by the Sharif family through telegraphic transactions in Pakistan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the incumbent government should be given at least 72 months to fix the 72-year-old system of the country.

Talking at police reforms ceremony in Punjab’s industrial hub Gujranwala she said corruption is biggest hurdle in the way of development. She further said giving relief to masses is number one agenda of the PTI government.

Talking on digitalisation she said setting up digital police helpline is a welcome step and said reformation of police has initiated. Talking to media at Regional Police Office the SAPM said that the people would be in direct contact with police officers through the helpline My Police App.

Praising the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala and his team she said that the initiative has given practical shape to the people-friendly police vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Awan asserted that police was being turned into an institution to protect the poor instead of supporting criminals, adding that there would be no space for the criminal elements. She added that the criminals would be nabbed through the use of system of advanced technology.

PM Imran Khan is trying his utter best to change policing practices in Pakistan, she stated. Police in past have been used to settle personal scores but this is not the case now she elaborated.

Meanwhile, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the government was committed to the mission of promoting economic activities and facilitating business in Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, she was confident that Kamyab Jawan Programme would provide opportunities to the youth to move forward by opening their small and medium enterprises.

She noted that Rs100 billion had been allocated for the first phase of Kamyab Jawan Programme, explaining that all the loans under this programme would be given on merit. She added that it was the firm belief of Imran Khan that the society would achieve progress and prosperity by promoting merit. The special assistant maintained that millions of youth evinced their great interest in the programme, which showed their confidence on Naya Pakistan under the leadership of the prime minister.

Dr Awan said this programme was a guarantee to put the youth on the successful path. She pointed out that the disbursement of loans under the programme was a fulfillment of the promise made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan with the youth.