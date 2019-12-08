IAEA Security Div head praises Pak nuclear security

ISLAMABAD: Raja Abdul Aziz Adnan, Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Nuclear Security Division, has commended Pakistan’s nuclear security measures and termed them consistent with the IAEA’s recommendations.

Adnan is on a four-day visit to Pakistan starting from December 4.

He also met with Chairman Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) Zaheer Ayub Baig and Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem.

“A delegation of IAEA led by Raja Abdul Aziz Adnan visited Pakistan to further strengthen the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the IAEA in the field of nuclear security. They also visited the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP),” said the Foreign Office in a statement.

The visit was part of the IAEA-Pakistan Nuclear Security Cooperation Programme mutually agreed in 2005 with a purpose to enhance the effectiveness of nuclear security regime in Pakistan.

The programme was extended in 2011 to include additional areas of interest.

All the activities under this programme are coordinated by Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

“Nuclear security is a state’s responsibility and Pakistan has undertaken a range of measures to strengthen it. In addition, Pakistan has been actively participating and contributing to the IAEA’s efforts to promote nuclear security,” added the statement.

Pakistan is not only a beneficiary of nuclear security cooperation with the IAEA, but has also been offering various services to the Agency in this area in the form of expertise and participation in different IAEA advisory groups and committees.

Pakistan also regularly hosts various international and regional courses in collaboration with the IAEA.