Dua Mangi reaches home after ‘payment of ransom’

KARACHI: Young girl Dua Mangi returned home in Korangi Crossing in the early hours of Saturday following what investigators said the payment of ransom, a week after she was abducted in Defence Housing Authority.

Talking to reporters outside the residential apartments’ compound where she lives, the members of her family thanked the media for supporting them during this difficult time. They said Dua was unwell and taking medicine. They, however, denied paying any ransom amount for her release.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sharjeel Kharal of South Range, who was also heading the investigation, said in a statement that the abducted girl reached her home safely in the wee hours of Saturday, but the investigation was under way and its findings would be shared by the police soon.

Investigation sources and a senior official talking to The News confirmed the safe return of 20-year-old Dua Mangi, who had been kidnapped from Khyaban-e-Bukhari on November 30 by unidentified men riding in a car when she was walking with her friend Haris. The abductors had also shot at Haris before taking the girl away. The incident shocked the city and led to demands for the safe recovery of the girl.

Later, an FIR was lodged by the Darakhshan police and an investigation team was formed under the supervision of the DIG South. It was assisted by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

The officials further stated that they had at various intervals contacted the family for seeking information but they had not cooperated with the investigation team and late on Friday night they were informed by the family that Dua had reached home safely.

Afterwards, they said, the team members went to the woman’s house where they met her, who appeared to upset, so no further questions were asked. They also questioned the members of the family about what had happened.

The officials said that they had information that the woman had been released after the payment of a ransom amount of Rs1.5 million or Rs2 million and the family members had directly negotiated with the criminals without involving the law enforcement agencies.

The investigators said that they were waiting for the statement of the girl and the family as there were several aspects and questions which had been asked, including the ones if they had paid any ransom money, how they had paid the amount and where, as the investigations were underway.

They added that the case was still under investigation as the criminals had also shot and injured a young man.