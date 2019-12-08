Govt’s grace period is over: Mengal

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Saturday said that grace period of the incumbent government is over.

“If the government team wants to meet me, it should come to me with results,” he said.

He said if the party insists, he would resign from the National Assembly (NA) seat.

Two days ago, the BNP-M threatened the PTI government of breaking coalition after four women from Balochisan’s Awaran district were arrested.

According to Mengal, “Four women were kidnapped and taken away to a torture cell and tortured.”

The Mengal-led party had called the reported arrest of the women a direct attack on the traditions of the Baloch people and demanded formation of a high-level committee to investigate the crime.