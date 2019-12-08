Dejected political souls of Sindh met ‘panicked man’ of Islamabad: Murad

KARACHI: Firing a broadside at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said some disappointed political souls of Sindh met and complained against the provincial government to an already ‘panicked person’ in Islamabad but the ‘already panicked person’ urged them not to be alarmed and sent them back disappointed.

The chief minister was alluding to the meeting of the Sindh’s opposition parties with prime minister the other day. “I am quite surprised that the politically rejected and desperate persons of Sindh went to seek support from that person in Islamabad who is so insecure of me that he is not convening the CCI (Council of Common Interests) meetings. The CCI meeting convened by the prime minister for December 11 has also been postponed, ” Murad announced.

The chief minister made these remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of seven development projects valued at Rs5.9 billion. These were inaugurated by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Saturday.

Murad said his government’s performance is giving sleepless nights to the various rejected politicians of Sindh. He said they are so disturbed that they traveled all the way to Islamabad to request a ‘panicked person’ to take action against the provincial government of Sindh. “The panicked person became so exasperated that ‘in a fit of frustration’ he told his group of disappointed visitors not to panic.

Shah claimed the person sitting in Islamabad is so insecure of him that he not only avoids meeting him during visits to Karachi but is not convening the meetings of the Council of Common Interests as he cannot face him. “He knows when Murad Shah will attend the CCI meeting he will snatch away the funds the PTI government has stopped disbursing to the province,” he said. “Today I would further disappoint and panic you [the disappointed and political rejected people] as the PPP chairman would inaugurate the major projects we started at the end of our last tenure in government,” he said.

Addressing the leading businessmen attending the inauguration, the chief minister said the ‘panicked person’ of Islamabad is branding you as thieves despite your hefty contribution to the national exchequer. The person in Islamabad [PM] is learning through media that the poor people are unable to bear the burden of price hike but “being close to the people of Sindh we feel their pain and are providing square meals to their families,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, claimed on Saturday that the Sindh government has shown exemplary good governance, but the ‘incompetent’ prime minister has ruined the country’s economy.

The PPP chairman made these remarks while inaugurating seven major development projects of Karachi recently completed by Sindh government. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, and others were present on the occasion. The development projects completed by Sindh government in Karachi include Tariq Road Underpass, Tipu Sultan Road, Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Road, Sunset Flyover, Submarine Underpass, 12000 Road in Korangi, and Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan Flyover. Their inauguration was cumulatively performed at the Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

Strongly reacting to the prime minister’s tirade against the Sindh government in which he said “ the provincial government is not faltering, but has failed,” a visibly irked Bilawal Bhutto said the Sindh government of the PPP is being denied funds by the centre which tantamounts to economic murder of the Sindh province. “But despite this (Sindh CM) Murad Ali Shah is completing the mega development projects,” he said. Against Murad’s performance, the “Prime Minister Imran Khan should inform us about what the chief minister of KPK and Wasim Akram plus and Shershah Suri of Punjab have delivered in terms of development or governance.” He was referring to the incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar whom PM Imran Khan calls Wasim Akram plus. “One of their relatives has ruined the hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” charged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while referring to the PTI’s rule in the KPK.

He said they would soon send the present selected government packing home. He announced taking out anti government rally on Dec 27 at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi.

The PPP chairman said all the seven development projects of Karachi were completed by Sindh government in the minimum possible time. He said the PPP was the only political party of the country, which believes in serving the poor masses. The PPP chairman said his party introduced successful poverty alleviation schemes like Benazir Income Support Programme. Bilawal said governance by the incumbent federal government is severely crisis-laden. “Such a crisis could only be overcome by a political party, which carries manifesto meant for masses,” he said. He said that tax amnesty scheme of the present government has only facilitated the capitalists. Instead, the government should have introduced the amnesty scheme for the benefit the small traders, he said.