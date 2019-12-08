Olympics-bound Arshad sets SAG record

ISLAMABAD: Arshad Nad­eem set a new South Asian Ga­mes record in javelin throw on his way to earning a gold medal in the 13th edition of the regional event in Katmandu (Nepal) on Saturday.

According to reports reaching here, Arshad also qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Arshad threw the javelin to a distance of 86.29m

to leave his Indian rival Shivpal Singh (84.16) in second position. Arshad also gave a good account of himself in last month’s World Athletics Championships in Doha (Qatar).

The Pakistani ace crossed the 85-metre qualification mark set for the Olympic Games. Following gold medals in both the men’s and women’s 400m hurdles on Friday, Arshad earned the country’s fifth title in the athletics meet. Their other gold medals came in the 110m hurdles and 200m sprint.

Pakistan’s quartet of Umar Sadat, Mehboob Ali, Abdul Mueed and Nokar Hussain finished third in the men’s 4x400m relay. Sri Lanka took the gold and India bagged silver.

Sri Lanka are leading in the track and field event with 14 gold medals, followed by India (12).

Pakistan earned their third gold medal in the weightlifting competition as Usman Rathore won the top position in the 102kg category. This is in addition to a silver and bronze Pakistani weightlifters won on Saturday. Rabia Razzak won Pakistan’s first ever silver medal in women’s weightlifting.

Pakistan got off to a flying start in the wrestling competition. Inayatullah (70kg) and Abdul Rehman (79kg) won gold medals on the opening day. Tayyab Raza (97kg) and Zaman Anwar (125kg) pocketed a silver each.

National shooters won back-to-back bronze medals in the team events.

In men’s squash, Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam will play India’s Harindar Pal for the gold medal on Sunday (today). Tayyab stayed cool to beat Abhay Singh of India 6-11, 11-4, 12-14, 12-10, 11-7 in a match that lasted 75 minutes. Harindar defeated Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob 9-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9 in 53 minutes.

Madina Zafar and Faiza Zafar lost their women’s semi-finals to Indian opponents, which means they will get bronze medals. Pakistan have so far won 25 gold, 30 silver and 38 bronze medals.