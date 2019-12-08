close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 8, 2019

Ex-Chinese rights lawyer arrested for ‘inciting subversion’

World

AFP
December 8, 2019

BEIJING: An outspoken former Chinese rights attorney has been arrested on suspicion of “inciting subversion of state power”, as the Chinese government continues to crack down on the country´s rights activists and political dissidents. Qin Yongpei, 50, who often criticised Beijing on social media including Twitter, was arrested on Tuesday in southern China, according to an arrest notice seen by AFP.

“He dares to say anything online,” explained Qin´s wife, Deng Xiaoyun.

That is why her husband was accused of inciting state subversion, she told AFP over the phone — “it would be the easiest charge to give”.

Qin “drew a lot of attention, and possibly retaliation, from the authorities for openly criticising and reporting high-level public officials”, added Doriane Lau, a researcher at Amnesty International.

Qin, who was detained last month in Nanning, southern Guangxi region, often took to social media to comment on topics deemed sensitive by the Chinese Communist Party, including pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The Chinese lawyer, who was disbarred in May last year, is also among the growing number of rights lawyers in China to be stripped of their license to practise — a method activists say effectively silences rights attorneys without attracting as much attention as an arrest.

The widespread disbarment of rights lawyers — at least a dozen have had their licenses cancelled or revoked since 2018, according to government documents — follows one of the largest clampdowns on China´s legal profession in the country´s recent history.

A police sweep launched on July 9, 2015 saw more than 200 Chinese human rights lawyers and activists detained or questioned in a huge operation — later dubbed the “709 crackdown” — that rights groups called “unprecedented”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World