close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

PBCC polls on Jan 19

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

LAHORE: The elections of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Board have been fixed for January 19, 2020 and will take place at PBCC headquarters.

The meeting of PBCC Board of Directors held on Saturday at PBCC head office in Lahore. Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman PBCC presided the meeting.

The Board with other matters also discussed the Election date for the Elections of next term of PBCC Board of Directors.

The board decided that the Elections will take place on dated 19th January 2020 at PBCC head office in Lahore.

Two-member Election Commission comprising Salman Khalid and Kamran Rafique Rana will supervise the elections. The newly elected BOD will hold office for the tenure of next three years.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports