PBCC polls on Jan 19

LAHORE: The elections of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Board have been fixed for January 19, 2020 and will take place at PBCC headquarters.

The meeting of PBCC Board of Directors held on Saturday at PBCC head office in Lahore. Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman PBCC presided the meeting.

The Board with other matters also discussed the Election date for the Elections of next term of PBCC Board of Directors.

The board decided that the Elections will take place on dated 19th January 2020 at PBCC head office in Lahore.

Two-member Election Commission comprising Salman Khalid and Kamran Rafique Rana will supervise the elections. The newly elected BOD will hold office for the tenure of next three years.