Samba Bank, AOS Hamadan Polo final today

LAHORE: Samba Bank and AOS Polo Team will take on each other in the main final of the Hamadan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2019 today (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground at 3:00 pm.

LPC President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana said that a great number of top national and international players are part of this event, the final of which will prove to be very enthralling and challenging one. In this eight-goal event, every team played four matches and the winners qualified for the main final.

One of the finalists team, Samba Bank, comprises Syed M Turab Rizvi, Alman Jalil Azam, Adnan Jalil Azam and Edward Banner Eve while other finalist team, AOS Polo, includes Hamza Ali Hakeem, Hashim Kamal Agha, Shah Shamyl Alam and Raja Samiullah.

Earlier on Saturday, Barry’s beat Platinum Homes/Olympia by 7-6. From the winning side, Ernesto Trotz hammered double hat-trick while Agha Musa struck one. From the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi hit a hat-trick while Mustafa Monnoo struck a brace and Ahmed Ali Tiwana scored one.