close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

Samba Bank, AOS Hamadan Polo final today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

LAHORE: Samba Bank and AOS Polo Team will take on each other in the main final of the Hamadan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2019 today (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground at 3:00 pm.

LPC President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana said that a great number of top national and international players are part of this event, the final of which will prove to be very enthralling and challenging one. In this eight-goal event, every team played four matches and the winners qualified for the main final.

One of the finalists team, Samba Bank, comprises Syed M Turab Rizvi, Alman Jalil Azam, Adnan Jalil Azam and Edward Banner Eve while other finalist team, AOS Polo, includes Hamza Ali Hakeem, Hashim Kamal Agha, Shah Shamyl Alam and Raja Samiullah.

Earlier on Saturday, Barry’s beat Platinum Homes/Olympia by 7-6. From the winning side, Ernesto Trotz hammered double hat-trick while Agha Musa struck one. From the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi hit a hat-trick while Mustafa Monnoo struck a brace and Ahmed Ali Tiwana scored one.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports