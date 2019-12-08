Rain Bird favourite for Naseeb Cup today

LAHORE: Naseeb Cup is the main race of the 15th day winter meeting 2019-20 of the Lahore Race Club which also features six Naran Plates on Sunday, December 8.

Acceptances with order of running have five back to back plate races, which will be followed by the cup race and then the sixth plate. The 1400 metres cup race has seven entries from class VI with a mix of division III and IV. However all the plate races are of 1100 metres distance. As the day starts at 12.00 noon, the cup race is expected to be held at around 3.30 pm.

The first race favourite for win Artghal, place Goloo Prince and fluke Tell Me while the field also has Mr Brown, Turab Prince, Shahbaz Choice, Mashable, Hip Man, It’s Me, Successful, Khabib, Easy Go, Kashmiri Fighter, Naveed Choice, Baa Aytbar, Casino Boy and Beach Beauty.

The second race favourite for win Faizi Choice, place Royal Runner and fluke After Hero while the field also has Dancing Beauty, King Queen, KFK Princess, Take Care, She Is Rawal, Aya Darwaish, Sheba, Anmole One and Bet of The Day.

The third race favourite for win Khan Jee, place Silken Black and fluke Natalia while the field also has Salam-e-Pakistan, Chan Punjabi, Miss Bray, Vegas, Narowali Princess, Punjabi Munda, Lucky Time, Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and Push The Limits.

The fourth race favourite for win Gotti, place One Four Seven and fluke Rashk-e-Qamar while the field also has Baland-o-Bala, Only Jutt, Neeli The Great, Red Boy, Banjo, Manal Love, Anibal, Safdar Princess, Lalazaar, Rang-e-Hina,

The fifth favourite for win Khadim, place Abdullah Princess and fluke Big Foot while the field also has Pehlwan, Secret Lady, Cameo, Mud House Legacy, Golra Pride and Neeli De Malika. The sixth race Naseeb Cup favourite for win Rain Bird, place Tiger Jutt and fluke Raat Ki Rani while the field also has Din Ka Raja, JF Thunder, Gondal Choice and Big Move.

The seventh favourite for win User, place Aye Sultan and fluke Jharra while the field also has Forever One, Madhuri Dixit, Collector, Miss World, Salam-e-Dera, Miss Mohni Road, Sumy Choice and Dazzling.