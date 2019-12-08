Bucks thump Clippers

LOS ANGELES: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 25th birthday with 27 points Friday in the Bucks’ crushing 119-91 NBA victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo scored also pulled down 11 rebounds, but it was a superb effort by his supporting cast that made for the mammoth margin of victory.

Five other Bucks players scored in double figures, with starting forward Khris Middleton contributing 17 and Pat Connaughton and Eran Ilyasova adding 13 apiece off the bench.

Milwaukee led by as many as 40 points at times against a Clippers team expected to challenge for the Western Conference crown.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 17 points and Paul George added 13, but Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said his team just wasn’t up for the challenge.

The victory moved the Bucks to 20-3, tied for best record in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers, who beat the Trail Blazers 136-113 in Portland.

Anthony Davis scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds and LeBron James added 31 points, seven rebounds and eight assists as the Lakers notched their 13th win in 14 games and completed a perfect three-game road trip that also included wins in Denver and Utah.

The defeat was even more painful for the Blazers with the loss of Rodney Hood, who suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in the first quarter, almost certainly ending his season.

While the league’s top two teams cruised, there was plenty of late-game drama around the league on Friday.

The Golden State Warriors — battling injuries and languishing in last place in the Western Conference after reaching the last five NBA finals — grabbed just their fifth victory of the season, 100-98 over the Bulls in Chicago. Glenn Robinson led the Warriors with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals.