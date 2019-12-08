Hamna ahead in 3rd PGA Ladies Golf

LAHORE: In the 3rd PGA Ladies Golf Event in progress at the PAF Skyview Golf Course in Lahore Hamna Amjad (PSGCC) continued to dominate the proceedings after two rounds and looks determined to capture the 3rd PGA Ladies Golf Title in handicap category zero to 13.

Her two rounds score adds up to an aggregate of net 156. And her nearest challenger is Ghazala Yasmin of Garrison and she is placed at a score of net 165 followed by Suneya Osama (Garrison) at 170.

In the race for honors in handicap category 14 to 24, the superior one was Momina Tarrar of Royal Palm. Her score in the 18 holes stroke play contest was net 67. Other lady aspirants are Aisha Fauzan (MGGC) at a score of net 75 and Iman Ali Shah (Gymkhana) at net 77.

As for girls, ladies and some senior ones falling in handicap category 25 to 36 they showed ample playing skills during the 18 holes round. All through the competitive activity at the PAF Skyview Golf Course, the Organizing Team headed by Dr Asma Shami watched the participating ladies intently to gauge their progress to see how they perform under competitive conditions.

Leader in net section was Miss Farnaz Bajwa of MGGC who plays to a handicap of 29 and this upcoming one displayed good application of golfing skills and concluded the 18 holes with a net score of 73. Her shot making was commendable and on most of her shots, she stayed within the fairways which enabled her to come up with a decent score. Motivation to play well was there and is likely to develop into a golfer who can perform well whenever she competes.

In this contest for honors her nearest rivals were Shehrbano Hamdani of Rawalpindi and Munazza Azher of BGGC. These two ended the 18 holes at a similar score of net 74. They played steady golf and look talented enough to transform into better players with more competitive exposure. Other notable participants in line for honors in this 3rd PGA Ladies Golf are Hadiya Osama (PSGCC) with a score of 77 and Minaa Zainab (Royal Palm) with a score of 80.

Dr Asma Shami stated that 3rd PGA Ladies Golf Championship is an exclusive championship for development of ladies golf in Pakistan and this championship will conclude on Sunday (today). At the conclusion of the Ladies Championship ACM (rtd) Tanvir Mahmood Ahmed will award prizes to winners at PAF Skyview Golf Course.