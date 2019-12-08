Secy Sports Punjab Adnan Aulakh’s father laid to rest

LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh’s father Ch Arshad Hussain Aulakh was laid to rest in his ancestral city Samundri on Saturday.

The funeral prayer of Ch Arshad Hussain Aulakh was attended by thousands of people including top political and social personalities. The ‘faateh khawani’ for the departed soul will be held at 10.00am at 222 Kohala Pind, Gojra Road, Samundri.

Those who attended the funeral prayer include Secretary I&C Mukhtar Masood, Director IB Tahir Ijaz, former MNA Zahid Nazir, former MPA Arif Gull, Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan, Director Admin SBP Javed Chohan, Divisional Sports Officer Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum, Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Attaur Rehman, Divisional Sports Officer Faisalabad Tariq Nazir, Divisional Sports Officer Sahiwal Akbar Murad, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa, Administrator Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah, Incharge IT Dept Jawadullah, DSO Okara Abdul Qayyum, DSO Rajapur M Hafeez, DSO Multan Jameel Kamran, DSO TT Singh M Jameel, DSO Muzaffargarh Tariq Khanzada, DSO Faisalabad Rana Hamaad, Assistant Director Admin Riaz and Bilal Akram.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of Secretary Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh’s father.

In a condolence message on Saturday, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.