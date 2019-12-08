close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
France, Georgia to play rare rugby int’l

PARIS: France will play Georgia for the second time in their history in next year’s November Tests, the French rugby federation announced on Saturday. Georgia, ranked 14th in the world, were thrashed 64-7 in the side’s previous meeting at the 2007 World Cup, but will get a second crack at Les Bleus in Saint-Etienne on November 7. They have several players in the French Top 14 and have claimed seven titles in eight seasons of the second-tier Rugby Europe Championship.

