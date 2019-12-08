Arshad sets mark in SAG, qualifies for Olympics

KARACHI: The country’s premier javelin thrower and 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist Arshad Nadeem on Saturday enlivened Pakistan’s journey in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal through his records-filled world-level performance which also put him in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In Kathmandu the 22-year old managed a stunning 86.29 metre throw to not only better his own national record of 83.65 metre which he had set during the 33rd National Games in Peshawar last month but also smashed South Asian Games record of 82.23 metre which had been made by his close rival Neeraj Chopra of India during the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati, India.

With his feat, Arshad also met the 2020 Olympics qualifying standard of 85 metre and booked a seat in the world’s most prestigious event, a rare achievement from any Pakistani athlete in decades.

He is the fourth Pakistani player, after three shooters, who made it to the Olympics so far.

“I had in mind to qualify for Olympics and thanks God I succeeded today,” Arshad told ‘The News’ from Kathmandu.

Arshad’s throws break-up was 78.74, X, 86.29, 83.17, 85.86 and 82.13. India’s Shivpal Singh claimed silver with 84.16m. His break-up remained 80.24, 84.16, X, X, 82.63 and 83.59.

Arshad’s was the fifth gold in athletics so far. Olympian Najma Parveen, sprinter Uzair-ur-Rehman, Olympian Mehboob Ali and 110m hurdler M Naeem are the other national athletes who have already lifted golds in Nepal.

The country also got bronze in men’s 4x400m relay. Pakistan was represented by Umar Sadat, Mehboob Ali, Abdul Moeed and Nokar Hussain.

Pakistan, featuring Sahb e Asra, Najma Parveen, Aneela Gulzar and Rabia Ashiq, got silver in 4x400m women’s relay by clocking 3:41.74 seconds. Pakistan’s Aneela Gulzar finished sixth in women’s 800 metre race by clocking 2:18.52.

Pakistan’s Sohail Amir could not finish the 42km marathon. M Ikram ended sixth in the men’s 800m with a timing of 1:54.19.

Meanwhile Pakistan also got two gold medals in wrestling and one in weightlifting to stretch the country’s overall gold-tally to 24 in the seven-nation spectacle which will last till December 10.

Till filing of the repport Pakistan had secured 24 gold, 30 silver and 42 bronze and were at the fourth place, as usual.

India (110-69-35), Nepal (43-34-65) and Sri Lanka (30-57-83) had stuck to the top three positions.

In wrestling Youth Olympics bronze medallist Inayatullah (70kg) and Abdul Rehman (79kg) lifted gold medals. The other two wrestlers Tayab Raza (97kg) and Zaman Anwar (125kg) had to be content with silvers.

The country’s top grappler M Inam, M Bilal and Umair Butt will compete on Sunday (today).

In squash Farhan Mehboob, Faiza Zafar and Madina Zafar claimed bronze in men’s and women’s singles, respectively. In tennis nation took four more bronze with Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza lifting them in men’s singles while the pair of Aqeel Khan and Aisam Qureshi and Abid and Muzammil Muratza winning them in men’s doubles.

In weightlifting Pakistan got its third gold when Usman Amjad Rathore won the 102kg title with a total of 330kg (150+180). Weightlifter Rabbia Razzaq also won silver in women’s 87kg with 141kg (63+78). This is the first time that national women weightlifters are competing at international level. In women’s 64kg, Pakistan’s Sonia Azmat had finished fourth on Friday with 143kg (62+81).

The pair of Ghufran Adil and Nadra Raees claimed another bronze for Pakistan in air rifle 10m mixed event by beating Nepal’s shooters.

In handball Pakistan’s men’s team qualified for the final after beating Bangladesh 28-17 in the semi-final. Pakistan will meet India in the final on Sunday (today).

“There is a fifty-fifty winning chance,” Pakistan Handball Federation’s (PHF) president M Shafiq told The News from Pokhara.

However Pakistan’s women handball team was beaten by Nepal 22-21 in the semi-final. Pakistan will now face Bangladesh in the third-place game on Sunday (today).