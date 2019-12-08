Forgotten Fawad Alam recalled for SL Test series

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq Saturday announced 16-man squad for two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka, also Fawad Alam in the national team after ten years.

Similarly, fast-bowler Usman Shinwari was also called in the team in place of pacer M Musa.

Fawad Alam was the notable induction in the team announced by chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq in a press conference on Saturday.

Fawad, who last played the last of his three Tests in 2009, has finally been rewarded for his rich vein of form in domestic circuit. He was selected in place of Iftikhar Ahmed, who was unable to make an impact in the Test series in Australia recently.

Fawad played his third and last Test in Dunedin in November 2009, while Shinwari is yet to make his Test debut despite having played in 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is since making his international debut in 2013.

“Fawad’s selection is not based on just one series. It is an accumulation of five to six seasons. He has a career average of 57,” the coach said. Fawad came in place of Iftikhar, who only managed 44 runs in four innings on the recent tour of Australia.

Fawad began his Test career in November 2009 in Colombo, scoring a second-innings century on debut. He has only played two more Tests since then, however, despite being one of the most prolific scorers, season after season, in Pakistan’s domestic cricket. He has also played 38 ODIs and 24 T20Is. His last international appearance was an ODI against Bangladesh in April 2015.

But his runs in the domestic circuit have kept his cause alive. And, in the lead-up to this selection, he made himself almost impossible to ignore: in his last six games for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he’s made scores of 92, 1, 29*, 107, 0, 65, 211 and 116.

The only other change in the squad was the entry of left-arm quick Usman Shinwari, who has played 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is but is yet to make his Test debut, in place of the 19-year-old M Musa, who went wicketless in his Test debut in Adelaide.

Shinwari took 15 wickets in six Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 first-class matches at an average of just over 25.

Pakistan team: Azhar Ali (C), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, M Abbas, M Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari.