Former DSP booked for kidnapping

LAHORE :Qila Gujjar Singh police registered a case against a former DSP, his son and four others on charges of kidnapping a man.
Police registered the case against former DSP Kafayat Ullah, his son Hassan and four others. The accused had allegedly kidnapped a man, Faisal Lateef. No arrest was made till the filing of this report.
