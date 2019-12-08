close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

Former DSP booked for kidnapping

Lahore

Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

LAHORE :Qila Gujjar Singh police registered a case against a former DSP, his son and four others on charges of kidnapping a man.

Police registered the case against former DSP Kafayat Ullah, his son Hassan and four others. The accused had allegedly kidnapped a man, Faisal Lateef. No arrest was made till the filing of this report.

