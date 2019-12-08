Usman Buzdar issues guidelines for transfers, postings

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued policy guidelines regarding transfers and postings.

An official letter has been sent to the chief secretary, inspector general of police, Punjab and administrative secretaries.

It has been stated in the letter issued by the principal secretary to the CM that competent authority can utilise the powers of postings and transfers on administrative grounds, vacant posts and operational needs under government rules of business 2011.

The competent authority will ensure the appointment of suitable officers on important posts for improving the performance of government offices.

visits to cities: Usman Buzdar will resume visits to different cities from the next week.

He will review progress on development schemes during the visits. The chief minister will visit government offices, police stations and hospitals.

He will also review arrangements made to maintain law and order situation as well as cleanliness condition. He will issue on-the-spot instructions to the officers concerned for redress of public grievances.

The chief minister will also meet with the assembly members, PTI office-bearers and workers to listen to the problems faced by them and will issue instructions to the officers for solving the problems.

The chief minister said he had already visited different cities in the past for direct contact with the people as it helped understand the actual situation. Every possible measure will be taken for providing relief to the people besides accelerating the pace of work on development projects, he added

notice of minor’s murder: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of a minor after kidnapping in the area of Ghala Mandi in Sahiwal and sought a report from the RPO concerned.

He also directed the administration to ensure provision of justice to the bereaved family.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family.

grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident in Muzaffargarh.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to those injured in the accident. He has also sought a report from the administration.