Govt releases over Rs20m for 10 patients’ treatment

LAHORE :Funds of more than Rs20.10 million have been released by the Punjab government for the treatment of 10 patients.

An amount of Rs.2,608,000 thousand has been released for the liver transplantation of a patient, Bushra Shehzadi, a resident of Housing Colony, Nanaka Sahab. She is admitted in Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore. Similarly, Rs 2,160,000 have been issued for the liver transplant of Amjed Javed, a resident of Barkat Town, Main GT Road, Adda Shabeel, Lahore. He is admitted in Sheikh Zayed Hospital. Funds of Rs3.5million have been released for bone marrow transplant of Shaista, a resident of Mohalla Farid Gunj, Faisalabad. She is admitted in Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Centre, Rawalpindi. Funds of Rs2 million have been released for bone marrow transplant of Muhammad Usman, a resident of Bund Road, Nai Sabzi Mandi, Jhang Sadr. Funds of Rs3.4million have been released for the bone marrow transplant of Hafiz Maaz, a resident of New City, Multan. He is admitted in National Institute of Blood Diseases & Bone Marrow Transplantation, Karachi.

An amount of Rs2.4 million has been provided to Rashid Noor, a resident of Taunsa, for the treatment of his children namely Ajwa Khan and Muhammad Ahmed. An amount of Rs 2,060,000 has been released for Wasif Riaz, a resident of Clifton Colony, Wahdat Road, Lahore.

Funds of Rs1.8million have been released for cancer treatment of Tasleem Ali, a resident of Mohallah Bani, Forest Office, Rawalpindi. Similarly, Rs.1.1 million have been released for the treatment of a cancer patient, Muhammad Anas, a resident of Mohallah Janndi Haveli Lakha, Depalpur, Okara district.

Meanwhile, the Punjab chief minister said that releasing funds for the treatment of destitute patients was his responsibility. “People have full right to the national resources and I will continue serving the ailing humanity,” he concluded.