Gold prices fall Rs750/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates decreased Rs750/tola in the local market on Saturday. All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced that gold rates declined to Rs84,500/tola in the local market. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices dropped Rs643 to Rs72,445.

In the international market, bullion rates fell $15 to $1,460/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market were trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.