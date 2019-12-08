Project-happy KP

What has been drummed into public mind the past one year by the PTI government? That the previous two extravagant regimes have sunk the country into so many debts that whatever income is received today is barely enough to pay interest on the loans and nothing is left to pay the principal amount.

Surprisingly, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, has been announcing as many megaprojects as the number of his public addresses: such as new motorways in his hometown Swat, another linking Peshawar with DI Khan, while the BRT is adding expenses by each passing day. Regularising droves of government’s temporary employees, enhancing perks and privileges of the serving employees is another large-hearted feature of the CM’s announcement. Can the provincial government share with the bewildered electorates if the government has struck a mountain of goldmine?

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar