A suitable CM

This refers to the news report ‘Govt ready for widespread administrative changes: Party unhappy with way Punjab working’ (November 25). I fail to understand why, despite the availability of Pervaiz Elahi, who had a good track record as chief minister of Punjab, an unknown entity with no matching credentials was appointed as the chief minister of Punjab, which houses more than half of total Pakistani population.

And even now when there is widespread acceptance that things in Punjab have not gone well, the preference seems to be on changing not the CM but the bureaucrats. I hope Imran Khan does not err twice and takes the right decision of availing the services of Pervaiz Elahi by giving him the position he is eminently suitable for.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi