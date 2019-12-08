FATF points

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) wants Pakistan to show compliance on 27 points out of which Pakistan has fulfilled five so far and the case for the remaining 22 points is to be furnished soon. The difficult clause to be complied with is extremist outfits that have deep roots in our society. Although China has vociferously rejected that this forum shall not be used for political manoeuvring as India is doing in Pakistan case, we have to be on our toes to meet the requirement of curbing money laundering and allied affairs that have dented badly our reputation.

Again, we need to launch a holistic effort to soften our image in the eyes of the world. Time has come to take action unanimously against all those ills that have brought notoriety to our beautiful country. Hopefully, the geniuses of government will chalk out a strategy to overcome this impending danger that has brought to a standstill all legal foreign exchange transactions. The opposition must also cooperate with the government for a better future of Pakistan.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad