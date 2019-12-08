Denuclearisation off the table in US talks: North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, United States: North Korea on Saturday said denucleariSation talks with the United States were "out of the negotiation table," while slamming European UN Security Council members who had recently denounced its "provocative" ballistic missile launches.

The statement from North Korea’s ambassador to the UN Kim Song came after Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom on Wednesday condemned North Korea’s "continued testing of ballistic missiles," and called for strict enforcement of sanctions against Pyongyang.

Referring to the "paranoia" of the Europeans and "the hostile policy" of the United States in recent months, Song said North Korea does "not need to have lengthy talks with the US now and the denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiation table."

Song also called the European statement "another serious provocation," saying North Korea is exercising "righteous measures of strengthening national defense capabilities."

"As these six EU member states are making much trouble to play the role of pet dog of the United States in recent months, one cannot but wonder what do they get in return for currying favor with" Washington," the statement continued.

In their statement, European powers noted that Pyongyang has carried out "13 ballistic missile launches since May," the most recent of which was on November 28.

Nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington are stalled with a looming end-of-year deadline set by North Korea for some kind of US concession.

UN diplomats fear that North Korea will resume long-range nuclear or ballistic tests if no progress is made soon.

Kim suspended such tests in 2018 as he pursued a policy of summit diplomacy with Trump, but the regime has been signaling with increasing urgency that it is growing impatient that the leaders’ talks have not led to progress on lifting sanctions.

Earlier this week, the regime hinted it would abandon the moratorium in the next few weeks, presenting the US with an unwanted “Christmas gift”.

Since nuclear talks with the US stalled, North Korean propaganda has aimed abuse at senior US officials but avoided criticising Trump personally. For his part, Trump has consistently praised Kim, and boasted about their close relationship.

At the height of the diplomatic thaw, Trump had claimed he and Kim “fell in love”.

During his visit to the UK for a Nato leaders meeting however, Trump acknowledged that the North Korean had continued to test short- and medium-range missiles, and revived a nickname he had not used since the summitry began.He observed Kim “likes sending rockets up, doesn’t he?” adding that: “That’s why I call him Rocket Man.”

In her response, Choe said Trump’s remarks “prompted the waves of hatred of our people against the US” because they had demonstrated “no courtesy when referring to the supreme leadership of dignity” of North Korea.

The threat to deploy suggests that Pyongyang is well aware that Trump is thin-skinned and takes personal insults very seriously.

“If any language and expressions stoking the atmosphere of confrontation are used once again on purpose at a crucial moment as now, that must really be diagnosed as the relapse of the dotage of a dotard,” Choe said.

On Wednesday, the North’s military chief, Pak Jong-chon, also warned that the use of force against the North would cause a “horrible” consequence for the Americans.