Kosovo to boycott Nobel ceremony over Handke’s prize

PRISTINA: Kosovo is boycotting next week’s Nobel Prize ceremony, its foreign minister said on Saturday, in protest at the literature award being given to Peter Handke, an Austrian author criticised for his vocal support for Serbs in the 1990s wars in former Yugoslavia.

The Swedish Academy’s pick for the 2019 prize, announced in October, triggered outrage in the Balkans and beyond because of Handke’s admiration for the late Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.

The award particularly stung in ethnic-Albanian majority Kosovo, which was a Serbian province until it broke away after the 1998-99 war in which Serbia carried out mass atrocities.

Two Nobel committee members resigned over the selection earlier this week and a member of the Swedish academy, historian and writer Peter Englund, said he would boycott the ceremony.

The literature prize is still struggling to recover from a rape scandal that resulted in no award being given last year.