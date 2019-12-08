World Bank study shows Rs1 trillion needed to develop Karachi, says CM Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has had a “Karachi Diagnostic Study” conducted by the World Bank, which has revealed that Rs1 trillion is required to develop Karachi.

This he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of seven development projects built at a total cost of Rs5.9 billion on Shaheed-e-Millat Road on Saturday. The projects were inaugurated by Pakistan Peoples Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The chief minister said: “The mayor of Karachi today met me and demanded Rs2 billion for development which I gave him but simultaneously told him that the amount was peanuts for this mega city.”

Shah said that he had launched 36 schemes under Karachi’s mega projects and most of them had been completed. He said Sharea Faisal was reconstructed and widened along with the construction of a storm-water drain.

He recalled that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had constructed the same road in the 1970s.

Talking about development projects, the chief minister said that it was a proud moment for them to celebrate the successful completion of signature projects initiated by the Sindh government for the citizens of Karachi.

Projects inaugurated

CM Shah said that there was an exhaustive list of the projects that had been recently completed.

He mentioned the widening and improvement of Sharea Faisal, University Road from Hassan Square to Safoora Goth, Hub River Road, Madinat ul Hikmat Road, the road From Fawara Chowk to the Karachi Zoo, the beautification of Cantt Railway station and the improvement of the surrounding areas, the Drigh Road Underpass and the Munzil Pump Flyover on N5.

Shah, addressing Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that he was pleased to announce that they had gathered there to inaugurate the seven recently completed projects.

They are the Tariq Road Underpass at a cost of Rs589.9 million, the Begum Rana Liaqat Ali Flyover for Rs668.2 million, the re-construction of Tipu Sultan Road with Rs308.6 million, the Sunset Boulevard Flyover with Rs460.4 million, the construction of an underpass at Submarine Chowrangi at a cost of Rs2,204.9 million, Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Road with Rs693.5 million, and 12,000 Road in Korangi with Rs1,002.0 million.

The chief minister said that apart from road infrastructure , the Sindh government was investing hugely in other sectors such as the water supply and sewerage improvement projects and firefighting and disaster management schemes.

The projects mentioned by the CM on the occasion are following:

Water supply: The upgradation of the Pipri Filter Plant has been completed, the water supply lines for Orangi/Baldia Town have been laid, and improvement/replacement of all water and sewerage systems is under way.

Disaster management: The chief minister said his government had procured a 104-meter tall snorkel for Karachi, and also 10 firefighting machines for the city. He added that more fire tenders were in the process of procurement.

Ongoing projects: He said that apart from the already completed projects, work on six ongoing projects was in progress and would be completed in the next financial year.

They include Road 8000 Korangi (Shahrah-e- Darul Uloom), the construction of a flyover at Korangi No. 2 ½, the construction of a flyover at Korangi No. 5, the construction of a Shaheed-e-Millat- Hyder Ali junction underpas, the construction of 12 different roads around the Lea Market, Lyari, and Saddar Town, and the construction/extension of a bridge across the Orangi Nullah.

The chief minister said that Sindh was the only province where the public-private partnership projects had not only been conceived but also completed on time.

The chief executive of the province added that the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Dual Carriageway Project had started giving the Sindh government huge financial returns, apart from social uplift of the region.