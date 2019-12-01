close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

Man, son among 4 gunned down over enmity

National

December 1, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Four persons, including a man and his son, gunned down over enmity at Nowshera Virkan on Saturday. Reportedly, Azam and Iqbal had an old enmity.

On the day of the incident, Azam along with his son Tauqeer and two security guards were going to a court for hearing when his rivals opened fire at them. As a result, Azam, Tauqeer and their two security guards were killed on the spot. Receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the DHQ Hospital.

