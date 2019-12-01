Uncle turns out to be killer of 2 minor girls

BUREWALA: A man turned out to be the killer of his two minor nieces in tehsil Mailsi, district Vehari. Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Akhtar Farooq said accused M Azhar, 17, raped and strangled 7-year-old Sania and 6-year-old Fauzia. The DPO said the killer had confessed to his crime. He said cotton swabs of the bodies have been dispatched to Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory, Lahore for examination, and preliminary postmortem report indicated that Sania was raped. Both the girls went missing when they left their home for a local mosque on Thursday. Police registered a case against seven suspects and on Friday morning bodies of the girls were found in a field.