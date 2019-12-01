close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
Bureau report
December 1, 2019

Court orders FIR against minister, others for torturing doctor

National

PESHAWAR: A local court has ordered the registration of a case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan and others for torturing a senior doctor.

A senior doctor Ziauddin has moved the court to make a plea for lodging a case against provincial Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan, Dr Nausherwan Burki who is the architect of the health reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is the cousin of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and others for attacking him at the Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar a couple of months back.

The petitioner said the police were not lodging the case against the accused who tortured him at the hospital along with their armed guards.

The court directed the University Town Police Station to lodge the case against the minister and others.

