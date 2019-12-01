Young girl kidnapped at gunpoint in Karachi DHA

KARACHI: A young girl has been kidnapped at gunpoint in posh locality of Karachi's District South allegedly by armed kidnappers on a car. The kidnappers before taking her away with them at gunpoint also shot and seriously wounded her male friend.

This was the second major similar incident of kidnapping of a young girl in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority as earlier a young girl, B* was kidnapped in a same manner on May this year and later released after her family paid a handsome amount of ransom to the kidnappers.

The tragic incident took place at Bukhari Commercial, also known as Bara Bukhari in DHA within the limits of Darakhshan Police Station on early Sunday hours. The victim's male friend namely Haris Soomro wounded in the incident was initially taken to National Medical Center on Korangi Road and later moved to Aga Khan University Hospital.

Senior police officials including district South Operations and Investigations SSPs also reached the kidnapping site to inquire about the kidnapping. District South police chief SSP Sheraz Nazeer told The News that the police have so far only one witness in this case and they are also trying to obtain CCTV footage of the scene to trace and arrest the suspected kidnappers.

The injured person; however, in his initial statement to the police narrated that they were on their way to Bara Bukhari when four men arrived on a car and managed to flee from the scene while abducting his female friend, D* after shooting him. SSP Nazeer said that the boy was shot on his neck while the bullet also penetrated in his chest. The doctors were trying to save his life while the parents of both have also been informed about the incident. The police were also looking for recording the statements of the families and friends to get any possible clue about the abductors.