Not satisfied with Punjab govt's performance: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: All sides have agreed to give extension to COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, claimed Railways Minister Sh Rashid. Talking to the media here Saturday, he said there was no need to amend the Constitution as the COAS extension matter could be resolved through a simple majority in the parliament. The minister said he had not expressed satisfaction over the performance of Punjab government as the province was facing issues of inflation and law and order. He said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had learnt everything now and he would improve things. The minister claimed, “A mafia was hatching conspiracies against Imran Khan-led government. The Army chief is standing with the democratic government.” A plea bargain was expected from former president Asif Zardari by March next year, he claimed.