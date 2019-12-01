close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

Students union polls in AJK announced

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday announced holding of students union elections across the state, terming academic institutions as nurseries of national politics.

In a statement, he termed educational institutions as nurseries of national politics and said that natural leadership comes out from these institutions. The PM said, “we need to train our youth politically to enable them decide future of the country and shoulder their responsibilities with enlightened vision. We cannot achieve political development in the country until the promotion of ideological politics”. He said PML-N government in AJK was proud to have already enacted student union and now planning to hold its elections.

