Crowd in Congo lynches two suspected militants

BENI, DR Congo: A crowd in eastern DR Congo on Saturday lynched two people they suspected of being members of a militia blamed for the killing of more than 100 civilians over the past month, an AFP journalist said.

The killings came on the same day that the United Nations peacekeeping chief visited eastern DR Congo where anti-UN protests have erupted since the militia attacks.

Munitions were found in the bags of the two people, a man and a woman dressed in civilian clothes, in the town of Beni.

The crowd of several dozen people accused them of being members of the Allied Democratic Forces, a shadowy armed group with links to Ugandan militants, the journalist said. "They didn't have ID and when we checked their bags we found ammunition, military garb and cartridge clips," said Fabrice Muhindo, who works at the carpark where the lynchings took place. "They are ADF members who were on their way to an operation against the population. We neutralised them," he told AFP.

Beni police chief Jean-Felix Kazingufu told AFP that his team was trying to identify the bodies, "and to find out how and by whom they were killed".

The visit to Beni of UN Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix came several days after a mob stormed a UN base in the town in protest over a perceived failure of peacekeepers to stop militia violence. "Make no mistake about who the enemies are," Lacroix said during his brief stay in the city before leaving for the neighbouring Ituri province.

"The enemies are those who attack and kill the population. It is also they who attack those who help the inhabitants of this region fight against Ebola," he said. At least seven people have been killed in clashes during the anti-UN protests this week. The east of the Democratic Republic of Congo has been troubled for years by militia violence, but most recent attacks are blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces or ADF, a shadowy armed group with links to Ugandan extremists.

DR Congo forces launched operations against the ADF in the restive eastern region at the end of October. But in response the ADF has carried out massacres, in an apparent bid to discourage civilians from helping the military.