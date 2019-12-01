Romania halts sheep rescue from capsized ship

BUCHAREST: Five days of efforts to pull sheep from a capsized ship saved 254 of the animals, but the operation ended with the death of many thousands more, rescue services said Saturday.

The cargo ship Queen Hind capsized last Sunday as it left the south eastern port of Midia with 14,600 sheep bound for Saudi Arabia. "As soon as the situation allows for it, the ship will be set upright and towed back to a quay," said Ana-Maria Stoica, spokeswoman for Romania´s General Directorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU). "The animal carcasses will then be extracted from the hold and taken to incinerators," she told AFP. It has not yet been determined what caused the ship to keel over, but the non-governmental organisation Animals International claimed it was overloaded. The crew of 20 Syrians and one Lebanese aboard the Queen Hind, which was registered in Palau, were rescued shortly after the accident.