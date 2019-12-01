close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
AFP
December 1, 2019

Tokyo stadium ready to fight heat

Sports

AFP
December 1, 2019

TOKYO: Construction of the $1.4 billion main Tokyo Olympic venue has officially completed, constructors said on Saturday, and is set to fight excessive heat with a nature-inspired design.

Japan’s summer heat is a major concern for Tokyo 2020 officials, with doctors warning the Games could see deadly medical emergencies.

The five-story stadium, designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, will seat 60,000 fans and nods to traditional techniques through the prominent use of wood.

