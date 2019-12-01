close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
AFP
December 1, 2019

India crush Pakistan in Davis Cup

Sports

AFP
December 1, 2019

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Leander Paes improved his Davis Cup record to 44 doubles wins Saturday as India thrashed Pakistan 4-0 in the Asia/Oceania tie played at a neutral venue.

The 46-year-old Paes combined with Jeevan Nedu­n­­­ch­ezhiyan to serve out Pa­kis­­tan’s teenage pair of Muhammad Shoaib and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-3 in the Kazakhstan capital of Nur-Sultan.

Paes, who overtook Italy’s Nicola Pietrangeli as Davis Cup’s most successful doubles player with his 43rd win last year, won the doubles match to seal India’s berth in the qualifiers.

Sumit Nagal then turned out for the reverse single to outplay Yousaf Khalil 6-1, 6-0 in 32 minutes and the fifth match was not played.

India will now travel to Croatia next year for the world group qualifiers to be played on March 6-7.

