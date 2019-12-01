JI doubts govt capability to legislate army chief’s tenure

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed doubts over the government capability to legislate and iron out the lacunae in the reappointment or extension of tenure of an army chief.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Saturday he said it had been repeatedly proved that the government lacked capacity to deal with sensitive matters ranging from economy to politics diplomacy and law and order. It is too early to say that the ruling party will show seriousness in the legislation process on army chief tenure within the given time frame by the apex court. He said the rulers had already caused embarrassment for the military due to their ineptness and also they also disappointed the common people by hitting them hard with skyrocketing inflation and unemployment. The masses were feeling unprotected due to poor law and order situation, he said, adding the prices of food items went out of public reach and they had no access to clean water, basic health and education facilities.

The JI Ameer said the prime minister frequently talked about the clean environment but his team even failed to take pre-emptive measure to control rising smog.

Similarly, the team of the prime minister who had repeatedly declared Pervez Musharraf a national criminal in past rushed to the court to defend the former military dictator.

During the last 15 months of its rule he said the ruling party acted exactly opposite to it claims it made during the election campaign. He said the government came to power on the slogan of change but proved itself an agent of status quo.

Meanwhile JI Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch said the bureaucracy had become a scapegoat only to save the skin of incapable rulers of Punjab. He said there was worst governance in Punjab and the team in charge was unable to run the affairs of the biggest province.

He expressed concern over the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and demanded the international community to shun its silence over the crimes against humanity in the held area. He said the JI would lead Kashmir March in Islamabad on December 22 to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.