Minister shares information about setting up private LNG terminals

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, has shared that Tabeer Energy and Energas have submitted technical and financial proposals with $2 million each to set up LNG private terminals without any off take guarantees by the government.

Mr Zaidi termed it a big day for Pakistan and the Port Qasim Authority and reflections of investor confidence in our economy. The minister said that the $2m paid Saturday by each operator is 20% of the amount committed by each terminal operator for the site. He added that actual cost for the site is $10m/terminal which will be paid during course of construction. Mr Zaidi added that previous govt committed to paying approx $250,000 per day per terminal for FSRU Rental & Re-Gasification charges that will cost the GOP approx Rs420 billion over 15 years.

He added that govt is not giving any rental charges for FSRU nor any off take guarantee in any form for new LNG terminals.