IHC CJ orders: Adiala Jail prisoners’ blood tests

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday ordered to carry out blood test of all the prisoners in Adiala jail and remarked if medical board can be constituted of Nawaz Sharif then why not for others.

Justice Athar Minallah on Saturday took up the petition of prisoner of Adiala Jail Khadim Hussain seeking relief on medical grounds. Secretaries’ Ministries of Human Rights and Health and Adiala jail officials appeared before the court.

Both the secretaries filed replies on the petition from prisoner Khadim Hussain.

During hearing Justice Athar Minallah deciding to visit Adiala jail and remarked, "I will visit Adiala jail next Friday.

Ensuring the rights to the prisoners is responsibility of the federation. Medical board is constituted on one’s sweet will. Justice Minallah remarked that if medical board can be constituted for Nawaz Sharif then why not for others.

Addressing the Adiala Jail authorities Justice Minallah said you know how corruption is being committed in jails. Have you written letter to state on plight of prisoners. Federation should file report about prisoners in all the four provinces.

The best health facilities to be provided to Adiala jail inmates. He further observed, "there are such prisoners who are acquitted later honorably. All the prisoners should be subjected to blood test. It should not be waited when the prisoners fall ill. All necessary tests should be conducted before illness. The IHC CJ later adjourned the haring till December 14.