Two sentenced to 26 years in prison for murder

KARACHI: A district & sessions judge on Saturday sentenced two men accused of murdering a man five years ago to a collective 26 years in prison.

The District East’s additional sessions judge Haleem Ahmed awarded the punishment to Baaz Muhammad and Sher Muhammad Khan after finding them guilty of the murder of Ghulam Rabbani.

According to the prosecution, the accused men as well as their accomplices, who were declared absconders, had attacked a shop within the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station on August 2, 2014.

As a result of the firing during the attack, Rabbani got injured and died during treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

In his order, the judge observed that the prosecution had successfully established its case against the accused, while they failed to prove their innocence.

After the pronouncement of the verdict, the two men who had been out on bail were taken into custody and remanded to the central prison for serving their sentences.