APHC protests Indian brutalities in IOK; urges UN intervention

ISLAMABAD: Leadership of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Saturday staged a strong protest demonstration here ahead of the Diplomatic Enclave to condemn the Indian brutalities and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The protesters were holding banners and posters inscribed with anti-India and pro-freedom slogans, some of which read: India has a plan to carry out genocide in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the United Nations should intervene and freedom is our fundamental right.

They also chanted slogans like what we want is freedom. Indian must go back, Kashmir seeks attention and Indian forces have crossed all limits of brutalities. The speakers, on the occasion, urged the international community to break silence and pressurize India to give right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

They emphasised that Kashmiris should be given their right of plebiscite as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

They said the people of Occupied Kashmir were deprived of essential commodities and medicines owing to the continued curfew and lockdown in the occupied valley.

They said Modi regime was adhering to the RSS ideology to satisfy its diabolical designs but, no power could succeed to stop valiant Kashmiris in getting freedom from the illegal Indian occupation. They emphasized Kashmiris would ultimately win freedom come what may.