Iqra University listed among top Asian universities

KARACHI: Iqra University (IU) for the first time has placed its name in the QS World Universities Ranking 2020, becoming Sindh’s first private sector varsity to receive this prestigious ranking award.

The QS World University Rankings include 29 public and private universities in Pakistan, out of which, four are the private universities from Punjab while there are no private universities in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. From Sindh, there are five public sector varsities, including University of Karachi, University of Sindh, NED University, Mehran University and DOW University of Health Sciences.

The KU and NED universities have retained their ranking as of last year, University of Sindh’s ranking has been depreciated while the Mehran University has improved its ranking. The IU has been included in the category of Business School while the Dow University has also been included in the medical category.

The QS ranking takes into account many indicators for devising these rankings which include the university’s academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty student ratio, Staff with PhD citations per paper, papers per faculty, international research network, international faculty, international students and exchange programme students.

According to the QS World Universities Ranking 2020, the IU has the strongest faculty-student ratio indicator in the whole region with the rank of 264th position in Asia. The score of the varsity in the said indicator is 27.8 which is highest in Asia.

The IU has taken a lead in this indicator among all leading public sector varsities in the country.