Rights body demands steps for children’s welfare

PESHAWAR: The Child Rights Movement (CRM) has stressed the need for solid steps to ensure the implementation of laws to meet Pakistan’s obligations under the United Nations Conventions on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

The CRM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed these views during a consultative meeting on Saturday.

Khursheed Bano, the coordinator of CRM, said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should take immediate steps for resolving the issue of child labour on sustainable basis.

She said the provincial government should make serious efforts to implement Article 25-A of the Constitution of Pakistan about right to free and compulsory education for children aged 5 to 16.

She said though education was a fundamental right, according to official statistics in KP, excluding newly merged districts, 1.8 school going age children are out of school net and are in labor or on the street facing physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

Laila Shah Nawaz said child labour is common in KP, which is a major supplier of child laborers to other provinces.

Imran Takkar said the Peshawar High Court took a commendable initiative and established three exclusive child courts in the province in accordance with the Child Protection Act, as well as the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018.

The government should implement JJSA 2018 properly as well, establish more such courts across the province, establish rehabilitation centers, observation homes and notify juvenile justice committee as per the demand of the law.